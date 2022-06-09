Left Menu

IAEA report confirms removal of cameras in Iran has started

International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors on Thursday started the process of removing cameras and other IAEA monitoring equipment as previously decided by Iran, the IAEA said in a confidential report to member states seen by Reuters.

"On 9 June 2022, Agency inspectors removed the Agency's surveillance cameras from the Tehran Research Centre and from the two centrifuge component workshops at Esfahan," the report said, adding the cameras and data collected from them had been placed in storage under IAEA seal at those locations.

