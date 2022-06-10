UK says Mariupol at risk of Cholera outbreak

Left Menu

Ukraine's southern city of Mariupol is at risk of a major cholera outbreak as medical services are likely already near collapse, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday. There is likely also a critical shortage of medicines in Kherson, Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a Twitter update https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1535130749774479363. Russia is struggling to provide basic public services to the population in Russian-occupied territories, it added.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 11:17 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Russia is struggling to provide basic public services to the population in Russian-occupied territories, it added. Last month, WHO's Ukraine Incident Manager, Dorit Nitzan, said Mariupol, which is now controlled by Russian forces after weeks of siege and heavy bombardment, was among occupied areas where there was a risk of cholera.

