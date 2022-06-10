Administrative Building of Krishi Vigyan Kendra inaugurated by N S Tomar

The Administrative Building of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kandukur in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, affiliated with the Central Tobacco Research Institute of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, was inaugurated by the Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar. Established in the year 2012, this KVK is one of the 731 KVKs in the country, under whose functional jurisdiction there are 28 divisions of Prakasam and Nellore districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Tomar said that all KVKs are like the backbone of the agriculture world, on which farmers have great faith. Keeping this in mind and considering the need of the hour, KVKs should accelerate their work and contribute more to the agriculture sector and, on the auspicious occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, in the making of the New India.

Shri Tomar said today India is in a very good position in terms of agricultural production, in which agricultural scientists have a major contribution besides the farmers and the farmer-friendly policies of the government. KVKs need to play a more active and catalytic role in the technology drive transformation of agriculture and allied sectors. The role of KVKs is important for the progress of the farmers in each district with a view to increase the income of the farmers, grow better crops, use latest technology, get appropriate data about the health of the soil of his farm using the Soil Health Card, minimize use of chemical fertilizers and adopt natural farming.

Shri Tomar said that the KVK scientists need to work continuously according to the region-wise situation and climate. Scientists need to do more to reduce the double harm caused by indiscriminate use of chemical fertilizers, which has adverse effects on both soil and human health, and make farmers aware of alternatives. By adopting natural farming, farmers can increase their income by reducing the cost of farming along with enriching the soil content and protect human health. There is also a need to motivate farmers to adopt crop diversification.

The Minister stressed on strengthening the agriculture sector so that farmers and villages will be better off, markets will prosper, they will get better returns and the country's economy will emerge strong. Farmers will be able to get higher income with better yield and improved markets. Shri Tomar said that we have exported agricultural products worth Rs.3.75 lakh crore, in which agricultural scientists have made a huge contribution. He stressed on connecting more and more farmers through the recently set up 10,000 FPOs.

Dr. Trilochan Mohapatra, Secretary, DARE and Director General of ICAR also addressed the programme.

(With Inputs from PIB)