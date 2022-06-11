USD 5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high

Left Menu

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 11-06-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 13:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
The nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline has topped USD 5 for the first time ever.

Auto club AAA said the average price on Saturday was USD 5.00. Motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that.

The national average price has jumped 19 cents in just the past week, and it's up USD 1.93 from this time last year.

There are several reasons for the surge in gasoline prices. Americans typically drive more starting around Memorial Day, so demand is up. Global oil prices are rising, compounded by sanctions against Russia, a leading oil producer, because of its war against Ukraine. And there are limits on refining capacity in the United States because some refineries shut down during the pandemic.

Add it all up, and the cost of filling up is draining money from Americans who are facing the highest rate of inflation in 40 years. California has the highest average price, at USD 6.43, according to AAA. The lowest average is Mississippi, at USD 4.52.

While this is the first time breaking the USD 5 barrier, it's still not a record when inflation is taken into account. Gas peaked at USD 4.11 a gallon in July 2008, which would be equal to about USD 5.40 a gallon today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

