Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine unchanged on Sunday

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 12-06-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 12:31 IST
Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 41.9 million cubic meters (mcm) on Sunday, unchanged from Saturday.
An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.
