UP: Farmer electrocuted in Muzaffarnagar

A 48-year-old farmer was electrocuted when he came in contact with a high-tension wire close to a tubewell in his fields here, police said on Sunday.

Sanjiv Kumar had gone to irrigate his fields at Kadirpur village on Saturday night when the accident took place.

His body was found on Sunday. Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Irate over the incident, some farmers started a protest at Bhopa, seeking compensation for Kumar's family. The farmers were sent back home by official on assurance of a suitable action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)