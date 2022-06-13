Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray attends Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 3.0

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday attended the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 3.0 launched by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-06-2022 05:40 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 05:40 IST
Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray attends Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 3.0
Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray at the event (Photo credit: Twitter @AUThackeray). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday attended the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 3.0 launched by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. The program was organised in Mumbai.

The event was jointly conducted by the government of Maharashtra and Isha foundation to collaborate efforts on food security, sustainable farming, organic farming techniques and other initiatives to proactively save soil in the western state. "Our planet is our shared asset and responsibility and I am honoured to share the stage with Sadhguru Ji and reiterate our commitment towards the great good of the environment by extending Maharashtra's support to the SaveSoil initiative, spearheaded by Ishafoundation on a global stage," tweeted Thackeray.

Numerous experts from UN Environment Programme International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), UN Environment Programme, World Food Programme, Food and Agriculture Organization, UN Convention to Combat Desertification attended the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer 'definitely' planning on Tour return in 2023; MLB roundup: Jared Walsh hits for cycle as Angels outslug Mets and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer 'definitely' planning on Tour return in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022