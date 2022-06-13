Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray attends Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 3.0

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday attended the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 3.0 launched by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. The program was organised in Mumbai.

The event was jointly conducted by the government of Maharashtra and Isha foundation to collaborate efforts on food security, sustainable farming, organic farming techniques and other initiatives to proactively save soil in the western state. "Our planet is our shared asset and responsibility and I am honoured to share the stage with Sadhguru Ji and reiterate our commitment towards the great good of the environment by extending Maharashtra's support to the SaveSoil initiative, spearheaded by Ishafoundation on a global stage," tweeted Thackeray.

Numerous experts from UN Environment Programme International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), UN Environment Programme, World Food Programme, Food and Agriculture Organization, UN Convention to Combat Desertification attended the event. (ANI)

