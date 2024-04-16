Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray criticizes BJP-led government for neglecting farmers' issues

The seat had been won by the Shiv Sena undivided five times since 1996.The ruling NCP led by deputy CM Ajit Pawar has fielded Archana Patil, wife of Ranajagjitsinha Patil, from the seat.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 16-04-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 20:50 IST
Aaditya Thackeray criticizes BJP-led government for neglecting farmers' issues
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of turning a blind eye to rising inflation and miseries of farmers.

The former Maharashtra minister hit out at the BJP and accused it of splitting other parties for its own political gains.

Speaking at a rally after Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Omprakash Rajenimbalkar filed his nomination papers from the Osmanabad (Dharashiv) Lok Sabha constituency in Marathwada, Aaditya Thackeray said when farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh came to New Delhi to raise their demands, they were dubbed ''terrorists'' by some people.

The farmers' agitation was dealt with by the police by resorting to lathi-charge and hurling tear gas shells, he said.

''The BJP's promise in 2014 that fuel prices would come down has not materialised yet,'' noted the former state minister.

He maintained that Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray's slogan of ousting the BJP from power given in New Delhi last month is now being heard in states like Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal and Bihar.

''The BJP earlier split the Shiv Sena and then the NCP. It tried to do the same with the Congress too. Now, they are trying to steal one Thackeray (a reference to MNS president Raj Thackeray who has declared support to ruling coalition), but the BJP will face defeat in Maharashtra,'' the junior Thackeray asserted.

Rajenimbalkar had defeated Ranajagjitsinha Patil of the undivided NCP with a difference of 1.27 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The seat had been won by the Shiv Sena (undivided) five times since 1996.

The ruling NCP led by deputy CM Ajit Pawar has fielded Archana Patil, wife of Ranajagjitsinha Patil, from the seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024