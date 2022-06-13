Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: 5 people including 3 children die in road accident

Five people including three children have died after a private bus carrying passengers overturned in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Monday.

ANI | Alluri Sitharama Raju (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 13-06-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 12:34 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people including three children have died after a private bus carrying passengers overturned in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Monday. The incident took place at Edugurallapalli in Chintoor in the early hours of Monday.

On information, police reached the spot. According to Police, there were 40 passengers on the bus at the time of the incident. Five people were killed while nine were injured in the incident. The injured were shifted to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital.

Three of the deceased have been identified as Dhaneshwar Dalpati (24), Jeetu Harijan (5) and Sunena Harijan (2). The injured have been identified as Odisha residents. Police registered a case and started an investigation. The cause of the bus accident is being investigated.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

