VP Naidu spends 90 minutes in Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has said that the Prime Ministers Museum (Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya) instills pride in every citizen of the nation by offering an immersive experience of the country's successful democratic journey and its socio-economic transformation since independence.

Shri Venkaiah Naidu, along with his spouse Smt. Usha Naidu, today visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya located in the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) accompanied by his wife Smt. Usha Naidu and spent 90 minutes keenly watching various components of the audio-visual presentations on India's journey to the present.

The Vice President along with his spouse visiting Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya today.

Writing his comments in the Visitors' Book, Shri Naidu said; "The museum showcases and honours the diversity in our national leadership and thereby sends the message of inclusiveness, which is vital for a vibrant democracy like ours. This exhibition is bound to inspire every citizen through the immersive experience it offers of the transformation of our nation from fighting poverty and illiteracy to scaling new heights in space exploration."

Shri Nriprendra Mishra, Chairman of the Executive Council, NMML and Dr. A. Surya Prakash, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council, NMML explained various components of the Prime Ministers Museum and answered a few queries of Shri Venkaiah Naidu.

Shri Naidu further noted that the elevating experience the modern, technology based museum offers to the visitors is "Certain to enhance his or her pride for the nation and prepares them for the giant steps the nation will take in the coming years to reach the top among the comity of nations."

Shri Naidu recounted his experience at the Sangrahalya in a facebook post and urged every citizen to visit it for inspiration and to be filled with pride.

Click here Facebook link :- https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=340884731548091&id=100068797016931

The Vice President was particularly thrilled by the simulated helicopter ride into the future of India encasing extension of various mega infrastructure projects like National Highways, long bridges and tunnels, Smart Cities and other new projects in progress in various parts of the country.

The Prime Ministers Museum offers accounts of major pre-independence events, prosperity of the country in the mid 18th century and the subsequent British legacy, making of the Constitution, the challenges faced and achievements made during the tenures of 14 Prime Ministers from Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru till Dr. Manmohan Singh.

The museum was opened for the public on April 14 this year. Shri Nripendra Misra, Chairperson of the Executive Council of the Nehru Memorial Museum & Library, Shri A. Surya Prakash, Vice-Chairman, Executive Council, NMML, Shri IV Subbarao, Secretary to the Vice President, Shri Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, Director, NMML, Ms Gauri Krishnan, Chief Curator, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and others were present during the visit.

(With Inputs from PIB)