DGCA orders probe in forced landing of FTO trainee aircraft in UP

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday ordered a probe into the incident of forced landing by a trainee aircraft from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) at Fursatganj in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 18:41 IST
FTO Trainee aircraft IGRUA DA-40 aircraft VT-FGC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday ordered a probe into the incident of forced landing by a trainee aircraft from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) at Fursatganj in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli. "IGRUA DA-40 aircraft VT-FGC involved in solo at IGRUA, Fursatganj Airfield Raebareli made a forced landing outside the Aerodrome boundary due to suspected power loss," a senior DGCA official informed today.

"The student pilot was released after the third solo check. Student pilot has 26:50 dual and one hour of solo experience," he said. He further added that the student pilot is safe, however, the aircraft has suffered damages.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday (June 7), a Red Bird flight training organisation (FTO) Tecnam P2008 aircraft had a hard landing on at Baramati runway in Maharashtra, in which there has been a heavy impact on the aircraft's nose landing gear. However, on June 6, Cessna 152 aircraft VT-EUW of Gati-- a pilot training organisation-- crashed near Birasal airstrip in Odisha. In the accident, the propeller and nosewheel of the aircraft got damaged while the student pilot received minor injuries.

The incident took place after the said aircraft went out of the runway during the take-off roll when it was engaged in a solo circuit and landing at the Birasal airstrip. (ANI)

