Goa govt to implement free cylinders scheme from June end: minister

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 13-06-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 23:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Goa government will start implementation of a scheme under which three free cooking gas cylinders will be provided to Below Poverty Line (BPL) people by June end, Rural Development Agency Minister Govind Gaude said on Monday.

Giving free LPG cylinders was part of the poll manifesto of the ruling BJP, he said. In the second phase, the households whose total annual income is less than Rs 4 lakh would be covered under this scheme.

Gaude said 37,000 BPL families would be covered under this initiative wherein the money would be directly deposited in their bank account at the end of the current financial year.

"We will check how many cylinders they have taken. Usually, every family requires six cylinders per year. We will be reimbursing their money for three cylinders," the minister said.

