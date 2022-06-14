Left Menu

Proposed changes to Ireland protocol will not impede U.S.-UK trade dialogue -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2022 01:51 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 01:48 IST
  • United States

The White House on Monday urged Britain and the European Union to return to talks to resolve differences over implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, but said it does not expect the issue to impede a U.S.-UK trade dialogue next week.

"The U.S. priority remains protecting the gains of the Belfast Good Friday agreement, and preserving peace, stability and prosperity for the people of Northern Ireland," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Asked if Britain's plans to override some of the post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland could become an impediment for June 22 U.S.-UK trade discussions planned in Boston or a future U.S.-UK trade deal, Jean-Pierre said, "No, I don't believe it will be."

