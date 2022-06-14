Brazil's Senate approves base text for bill on tax cap in effort to tame fuel prices
Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2022 05:24 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 05:24 IST
Brazil's Senate approved on Monday the main text of a bill that caps a state goods tax (ICMS) on fuel, electric energy, natural gas, communications and public transportation, a measure intended to fight persistent high inflation in the country.
The bill establishes a ceiling of around 17% on such goods and services by including them in a list of "essential" sectors.
The proposal can still be altered by amendments to be voted.
