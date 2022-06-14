Left Menu

Kuwait's crown prince, 81, resting after ''minor discomfort''

Kuwaits diwan, or royal court, wished Sheikh Meshal well, the report added.Sheikh Meshal became crown prince in 2020 following the death of ruling emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, a unifying figure in Kuwait who deftly navigated the regions stark political and sectarian divides.Sheikh Sabahs half-brother, the 84-year-old Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, assumed the throne after the rulers death.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 14-06-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 16:01 IST
Kuwait's crown prince, 81, resting after ''minor discomfort''
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Kuwait said Tuesday its 81-year-old crown prince was resting after experiencing what it described as "minor discomfort." The two-sentence story from the state-run KUNA news agency did not elaborate on what ailed Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber. Kuwait's diwan, or royal court, wished Sheikh Meshal well, the report added.

Sheikh Meshal became crown prince in 2020 following the death of ruling emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, a unifying figure in Kuwait who deftly navigated the region's stark political and sectarian divides.

Sheikh Sabah's half-brother, the 84-year-old Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, assumed the throne after the ruler's death. Sheikh Meshal spent his career in the interior ministry and is respected for his security acumen. Tiny Kuwait is an OPEC member and has the world's sixth-largest known oil reserves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022