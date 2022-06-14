Left Menu

3 terrorists, killed in recent encounters, were sent by Pakistani handlers to attack Amarnath Yatra: IGP, Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-06-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 16:45 IST
3 terrorists, killed in recent encounters, were sent by Pakistani handlers to attack Amarnath Yatra: IGP, Kashmir
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Tuesday said three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, who were killed in recent encounters, were sent from Pakistan to attack the annual Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to start this month-end.

Of the three slain terrorists, two were Pakistanis and one was a local.

''#Pakistan based handlers had sent two #Pakistani #terrorists of LeT #terror outfit along with one local terrorist Adil Hussain Mir of Pahalgam #Anantnag, who has been in #Pakistan since 2018 (now all 3 killed), with the intention to attack #Yatra,'' the IGP wrote on Twitter.

Mir and another terrorist -- identified as Abdullah Goujri, a resident of Pakistan's Faisalabad -- were killed in an encounter at Bemina here on Monday night.

Kumar said the two were among the ultras who had escaped from a Sopore encounter on June 6.

Another Pakistani terrorist -- identified as Hanzalla of Lahore -- was killed in the Sopore encounter.

