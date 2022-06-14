Packet of air gun pellets explodes at post office

Left Menu

A packet of airgun pellets exploded at the General Post Office in Civil Lines area here on Tuesday evening, causing panic for some time, police said.The explosion took place around 5.30 pm when GPO employees were handling a parcel containing 10 packets of air gun pellets, said a police official.The parcel fell to the ground during the handling, causing a packet to explode, he said. A panicked staff alerted the police and a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad was summoned.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-06-2022 23:33 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 23:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A packet of airgun pellets exploded at the General Post Office in Civil Lines area here on Tuesday evening, causing panic for some time, police said.

The explosion took place around 5.30 pm when GPO employees were handling a parcel containing 10 packets of air gun pellets, said a police official.

The parcel fell to the ground during the handling, causing a packet to explode, he said. A panicked staff alerted the police and a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad was summoned. BDDS team checked the parcel and found that it contained pellets of air gun which farmers use to shoot birds. The parcel had been booked by a police inspector based in Nashik for his farmer friend in Wardha, the official said, adding that Sitabuldi police seized the parcel as a precautionary measure.

