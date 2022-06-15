Israel, EU to sign natural gas export deal -Israel's Energy Ministry
Israel and the European Union will sign a natural gas export deal on Wednesday, Israel's Energy Ministry said.
The EU has said Israel could be a new source of gas as it looks to reduce its reliance on Russian energy.
