Left Menu

Waste-to-energy plant near Ghazipur landfill site becomes operational

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 18:49 IST
Waste-to-energy plant near Ghazipur landfill site becomes operational
  • Country:
  • India

The waste-to-energy (WTE) plant beside the Ghazipur landfill site here became operational on Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena said.

''Of the 2600 MTs garbage generated daily in East Delhi, the Plant will consume 1300 MTs per day & would reduce additional burden of fresh waste on the mounds at Ghazipur,'' he tweeted.

According to the data gathered from several reports of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), a total of 21 lakh tonnes of legacy waste is being bio-mined at the three landfill sites per year (since October 2019).

Only 52.5 lakh tonnes of the legacy waste has been processed so far at the three sites, the latest DPCC report said.

The Ghazipur landfill site has seen the slowest progress. Only 11 lakh tonnes (7.86 per cent) of the legacy waste has been processed by May-end at the dump site in east Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022