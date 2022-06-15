Left Menu

Kremlin says Putin, Xi agreed to boost ties in energy, finance

Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to expand cooperation in energy, finance and industry as Moscow faces unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"It was agreed to expand cooperation in energy, finance, industry, transport and other spheres, taking into account the global economic situation that has become more complicated due to the West's illegitimate sanctions policy," the Kremlin said in a readout of the leaders' call.

