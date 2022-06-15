Left Menu

Govt. doctor dies after falling from his 11th floor flat

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-06-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 20:35 IST
Govt. doctor dies after falling from his 11th floor flat
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old doctor from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, who was working at the Victoria Government Hospital here, died after falling from his 11th floor apartment at Amruthahalli in the city on Wednesday, police said.

According to a police official, the doctor got married a few months ago and had moved into the apartment recently.

''Today at 5 am at a multi-storey apartment in Amruthahalli we found the body of Dr Prithvikant Reddy in the first floor. Prima facie it appears he fell from the 11th floor of the building,'' the Deputy Commissioner of Police of North East Bengaluru, Anoop A Shetty told reporters.

Shetty said Reddy's family members have been informed who would be arriving shortly.

''We will take further steps after recording the statement of the family members,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Norway scraps three Arctic oil exploration blocks in budget deal

Norway scraps three Arctic oil exploration blocks in budget deal

Norway
4
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022