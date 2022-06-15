Left Menu

Dhikala zone of Corbett Tiger Reserve closed for tourists

PTI | Haldwani | Updated: 15-06-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 20:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
The Dhikala zone of the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) was closed for tourists on Wednesday.

It will now be reopened for tourists on November 15, officials said.

Night stay in all the zones of the reserve has also been closed simultaneously, they added.

Safaris in the Bijrani zone will also be stopped on June 30.

With the rainy season about to begin, the Dhikala zone has been closed for tourists, CTR's ranger (eco tourism) Sanjay Pandey said.

