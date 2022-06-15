Dhikala zone of Corbett Tiger Reserve closed for tourists

The Dhikala zone of the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) was closed for tourists on Wednesday.

It will now be reopened for tourists on November 15, officials said.

Night stay in all the zones of the reserve has also been closed simultaneously, they added.

Safaris in the Bijrani zone will also be stopped on June 30.

With the rainy season about to begin, the Dhikala zone has been closed for tourists, CTR's ranger (eco tourism) Sanjay Pandey said.

