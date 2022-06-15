Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 21:52 IST
Rane calls for coordinated efforts to resolve delayed payments to MSMEs
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
Union minister Narayan Rane has called for coordinated efforts by all stakeholders to resolve the issue of delayed outstanding payments to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Receiving a comprehensive report on the impact of delayed payments on MSMEs on Tuesday, the MSME minister said delayed payments from buyers weaken the MSME suppliers and impede their growth.

He said that the government has been implementing a series of interventions to address the problem.

At the same time, given the complexity of the problem, a lasting solution will need all stakeholders –- the buyers, solution providers and MSMEs –- to come together to address it, he added.

The report titled 'Unlocking the full potential of India's MSMEs through prompt payments', written by Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) and Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) India and supported by Omidyar Network, comprehensively covers the issue of delayed payments, and looks into the impact of this practice on MSMEs' survival and growth, supply chains and the overall economy to MSMEs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

