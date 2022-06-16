Biden willing to use Defense Production Act to boost refining capacity

President Joe Biden is willing to use the Defense Production Act if it would help the United States increase its oil-refining capacity, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday.

Biden is open to "all reasonable uses" of the federal goverment's tools to increase output and lower costs at the gas pump, including emergency actions like invoking the Defense Production Act, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)