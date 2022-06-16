Left Menu

Congress alleges Delhi Police officials barge into party office; files complaint

Congress on Wednesday filed a complaint against the Delhi Police for entering and attacking party workers, without provocation, at 24 Akbar Road.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 07:09 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 07:09 IST
Senior Congress leaders detained by Delhi Police on June 14 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress on Wednesday filed a complaint against the Delhi Police for entering and attacking party workers, without provocation, at 24 Akbar Road. The complaint was registered at Tughlak Road Police Station, New Delhi.

A delegation of senior Congress leaders including Avinash Pande, Harish Choudhary, Pranav Jha and Challa Vamshi Reddy met with the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Station House Officer (SHO). The senior leaders presented a detailed written complaint highlighting "the brazen and illegal actions of officials of the Delhi police in entering and attacking workers of the INC, without provocation," at 24 Akbar Road during a conference held on Wednesday.

"We hope that the Delhi police will take swift and appropriate action against the offenders who have brought shame to the rule of law and our constitution," read the document. Senior Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal and others were detained by Delhi Police and taken to Tughlak Road police station on Tuesday while they were protesting over Enforcement Directorate's (ED) probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

The leaders were protesting outside Congress headquarters, Akbar Road in the national capital The leaders detained by Delhi Police include Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Singh Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi and others.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi arrived at the ED office in the national capital on Wednesday for the third consecutive day to join the probe in the money laundering case related to the National Herald. Prior to reaching the ED office, he visited the Congress headquarters along with sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to join the protest. (ANI)

