NIA conducts fresh raids in J-K in terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted fresh raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in a major crackdown in cross LoC (Line of Control) trade and terror financing case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 11:03 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted fresh raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in a major crackdown on cross LoC (Line of Control) trade and terror financing case. The joint operation was carried out by the NIA and Jammu and Kashmir police along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The joint team led by the NIA also conducted searches at other locations in Srinagar as a part of the crackdown on terror in North Kashmir. The development comes a day after the NIA conducted raids at four places in the Union Territory including three locations in Baramulla and one in Handwara district in the cross LoC Trade and terror financing case.

The raids were carried out at the premises of suspected cross LoC traders and connected persons, and the NIA claimed to have seized digital devices along with incriminating documents during these searches. The case pertains to the generation of additional profits through a cross LoC trade mechanism between Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and using funds so generated for fomenting terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The trade was started in the year 2008 via two Trade Facilitation Centres (TFCs) located at Salamabad, Uri in Baramulla District and Chakan-da-Bagh in Poonch district. The trade has been suspended since the month of April 2019. The case was registered suo-moto by NIA on December 16, 2016. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

