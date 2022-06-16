Left Menu

DFS holds meeting with PSBs, PSICs & FIs to identify ways for support Agniveers

AGNIPATH allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for the period of four years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 17:57 IST
DFS holds meeting with PSBs, PSICs & FIs to identify ways for support Agniveers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet on 14th June, 2022 approved an attractive recruitment scheme for Indian youth service in the Armed Forces called AGNIPATH and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'. AGNIPATH allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for the period of four years. The AGNIPATH scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.

In order to identify ways in which the Banks and Financial Institutions can support the 'Agniveers' on completion of their tenure of duty, the Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS) held a meeting with Chief Executives of Public Sector Banks (PSBs), Public Sector Insurance Companies (PSICs) and Financial Institutions (FIs), here today. In the meeting, Joint Secretary, Department of Military Affairs made a presentation on the salient aspects of the AGNIPATH scheme.

During the meeting, it was decided that PSBs, PSICs and FIs would explore employment opportunities for 'Agniveers' in suitable capacities based on their educational qualifications and skills through suitable benefits/relaxations, etc.

It was also decided that Banks would explore possibilities of supporting 'Agniveers' through suitable credit facilities for skill upgradation, education for setting up businesses and to take up self-employment. The existing Government schemes such as MUDRA, Stand Up India etc. would be leveraged for extending such support to 'Agniveers'.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
4
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022