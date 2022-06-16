Left Menu

Gazprom says 'no solution' to Nord Stream 1 equipment issue, CEO says

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 18:12 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Gazprom sees no solution to the ongoing equipment issue at the Portovaya compressor station, part of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that carries Russian gas to Germany, its CEO said on Thursday. Gazprom head Alexey Miller said sanctions were preventing the company - which says capacity is limited on Nord Stream 1 - from getting key equipment out of Canada.

The Russian gas giant has lots of equipment for the pipeline that is due to undergo major maintenance, he added.

