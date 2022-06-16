Left Menu

Similipal National Park closed for tourists with onset of monsoon in Odisha

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 16-06-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 20:09 IST
Similipal National Park closed for tourists with onset of monsoon in Odisha
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities of the Similipal National Park in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district closed the sanctuary for tourists from Thursday following the onset of monsoon, an official said. The national park will remain closed till the end of October, Similipal Tiger Reserve field director T Ashok Kumar said.

The entry of tourists to the reserve forest is prohibited from mid-June to the October-end every year during the rainy season as road connectivity to various locations inside the sanctuary gets disrupted, he said.

Considered as a major tourist destination of Odisha, the sanctuary will reopen from the first week of November, he said.

Located in the northern part of Odisha adjoining Jharkhand, the sanctuary is considered as a natural heritage with various flora and fauna and wildlife.

The national park came to limelight when a black rare melanistic tiger was sighted as cameras were installed to track the big cats inside the core area of the sanctuary.

Tourists from across the country and abroad visit the sanctuary every year to have a glimpse of picturesque nature, waterfalls, orchids, birds, carnivorous and herbivorous animals along with reptiles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
4
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022