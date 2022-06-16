Left Menu

J-K: House in Udhampur catches fire

A house in the Dudu area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur was gutted in fire on Thursday.

ANI | Udhampur (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-06-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 21:47 IST
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A house in the Dudu area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur was gutted in fire on Thursday. According to the information, there has been no loss of life as the entire family residing in the house escaped unhurt.

It has been alleged that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. Earlier on June 5, a massive fire broke out at Satwari police station in Jammu in the early hours when a number of vehicles parked at the police station were damaged in the fire.

However, no casualties were reported in that incident too. Soon after the fire, fire tenders rushed to the police station and doused the fire in an hour, although by then all the vehicles there had caught the fire. "Seized vehicles parked in an open area outside Satwari Police Station caught fire due to a short circuit. The fire was controlled with the help of Fire and Emergency Services. No damage was reported to the Police Station building," the Jammu Police had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

