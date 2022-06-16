CET: Day one of exam in Karnataka went smooth

The first day of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET 2022), the gateway to becoming eligible for seeking admission into professional courses of Engineering, Veterinary, Farm Science, Pharmacy, Naturopathy and Yoga, etc- was conducted smoothly at all the centres across the state on Thursday. Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, stated that the exams were conducted in a fair and transparent manner at all the 486 centres under the supervision of Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts.

Out of 2,16,559 registered candidates, a total of 1,75,305 (80.95 per cent) candidates appeared for Biology and 2,08,032 (96.06 per cent) candidates appeared for Mathematics subject, Minister said. Tomorrow exams will be conducted for Physics and Chemistry papers as per schedule.

According to Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, video coverage of the examination centres will be carried out this year. Kannada language test will be conducted for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates at selective centres on June 18.

As many as 486 Observers (Assistant Commissioner cadre), 972 Special Invigilation Squad members, 486 custodians, and approx 9,600 invigilators and a total of 20,483 officials have been deployed to discharge the examination duties, Narayan stated. The questions and answers in each subject question paper will be printed both in English and Kannada language. In case of any discrepancy in the English and Kannada versions, the English version will be taken as final, said the Minister.

A total of 1,708 candidates have registered to write the Kannada language test on June 18 which will be conducted at Bidar, Belagavi, Vijaypura, Ballari, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru. The candidates will not be allowed to wear or carry any type of wristwatch to the examination hall/room. They should not carry any tablet, mobile or calculator to the examination hall.

Candidates are advised to follow the timetable for the schedule of bell timings and reach the examination center at least half an hour before the first bell. (ANI)

