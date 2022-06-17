Left Menu

Odisha CM directs state admin to be prepared for natural disasters

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday chaired a State-level Disaster Management Committee meeting and directed the state administration to be prepared for any possible disasters.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 17-06-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 23:44 IST
Visual from the Odisha CM's meeting with State-level Disaster Management Committee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday chaired a State-level Disaster Management Committee meeting and directed the state administration to be prepared for any possible disasters. Reiterating that "Every Life is Precious", Patnaik said that it is the principle of the State's disaster management program.

Citing the huge number of natural calamities between June and October, the chief minister said that the period is important and there is a need to strengthen preparations as many natural calamities such as floods, storms and droughts occur during this time. Patnaik also advised the meeting members to pay special attention to pregnant women, physically and mentally challenged people, kids, widows and elderly people.

Advising all administrative authorities to remain prepared, CM further said, "all emergency response systems, drinking water systems, health and animal care systems must be prepared and maintained." "It is important for Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Odisha Fire Services to remain prepared," he added.

During the meeting, Minister of State for Revenue and Disaster Management, Pramila Mallick said, "the State has 879 cyclone and flood shelters while 55 more such shelters are being built with financial support from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Disaster resilient houses are being built in different parts of the state, especially in the coastal areas." (ANI)

