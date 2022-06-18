Left Menu

Assam floods: Over 1.23 lakh people affected in Nalbari district

The flood situation in lower Assam's Nalbari district is still grim as more than 1.23 lakh people in the district have been affected by the current wave of the deluge.

ANI | Nalbari (Assam) | Updated: 18-06-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 15:11 IST
Assam floods: Over 1.23 lakh people affected in Nalbari district
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The flood situation in lower Assam's Nalbari district is still grim as more than 1.23 lakh people in the district have been affected by the current wave of the deluge.

The flood waters have destroyed several embankments, and roads and washed away many houses in the district. The flood devastation is continued in Paschim Nalbari, Ghograpar, Barbhag, Nalbari, Tihu, Banekuchi, and Barkhetri revenue circles of the district and inundated 203 villages. According to the report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), following torrential rains in the past couple of days, the water level of several rivers in the district is rising up and submerged 1891.80 hectares of cropland. The district administration has set up 54 relief camps in the district and nearly 16,000 flood-affected people of the district are currently lodged in these camps. In the last 24 hours, two people in the district lost their lives after drowning in flood waters. In the current wave of floods, nearly 1.61 lakh domestic animals in the district have also been affected. On Friday, the Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF and Fire and Emergency Services had rescued 557 people from flood-hit areas of the district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022