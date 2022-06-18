Left Menu

TN govt sets target of Rs 350 crore to provide educational loans: Minister

Tamil Nadu government has a set a target of providing educational loans to the tune of Rs 350 crore this year, said State Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji on Saturday. The students can approach their educational institutions or contact the district administration if they found it difficult to get the loan directly from banks, he said.

Tamil Nadu government has set a target of providing educational loans to the tune of Rs 350 crore this year, said State Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji on Saturday. After distributing a loan of Rs 44 crore to 293 students at a function here, he told reporters that Rs 100 crore as the loan would be provided to the students in another 30 days. The students can approach their educational institutions or contact the district administration if they found it difficult to get the loan directly from banks, he said.

