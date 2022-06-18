Agnipath protest: Train services disrupted across East Coast Railway Zone, many trains cancelled, diverted

The train services of the East Coast Railway zone were affected amid the protests in various parts of the country against the new recruitment scheme in the Armed Forces, informed the railways' officials on Saturday. The train services had cancellations, partial cancellations and a few diversions of trains.

The move comes in wake of the agitations in Bihar that continued for the second consecutive day as protestors on Friday disrupted the movement of trains in various districts of Bihar. In the Begusarai district, the agitated youth blocked the Rajbara Gumti road. Students created a huge ruckus at Sahebpurkamal railway station in the district as well as arson and stone-pelting.

Lakhisarai district witnessed a similar furore. A huge group of protestors jointly marched in the district against the scheme by the Central government. During the protest, slogans were also raised against the Central government A total of 30 trains were cancelled in wake of the situation and as many as 21 trains were diverted from the agitation-affected spot.

The schedule of the following trains has been affected: Cancellation of Train from ECoR

01. 08439 Puri-Patna Express from Puri on 18.06.2022 02. 20823 Puri-Ajmer Express from Puri on 20.06.2022

03. 08522 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Special from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022. 04. 08521 Gunupur-Visakhapatnam Special from Guntur on 18.06.2022.

05. 18551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022. 06. 18551 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Express from Kirandul on 19.06.2022.

07. 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri Express from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022. 08. 12807 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Samata Express from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022.

09. 22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express from Bhubaneswar on 18.06.2022. 10. 22820 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022.

11. 17015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express from Bhubaneswar on 18.05.2022. 12. 17015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express from Bhubaneswar on 19.06.2022.

13. 17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Express from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022. 14. 17268 Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Port Express from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022.

15. 22805 Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar Super Fast via Sambalpur City from Bhubaneswar on 18.06.2022. 16. 18309 Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi Express from Sambalpur on 18.06.2022

17. 12815 Puri-Anand Vihar Nandankanan Express from Puri on 18.06.2022. 18. 12801 Puri-New Delhi Purusottam Express from Puri on 18.06.2022.

Cancellation of Train towards ECoR 01. 08440 Patna-Puri Express from Patna on 19.06.2022

02. 20824 Ajmer-Puri Express from Ajmer on 23.06.2022 03. 17239 Guntur-Visakhapatnam Simhadri Express from Guntur on 19.06.2022.

04. 12808 Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Samata Express from Nizamuddin on 20.06.2022 05. 12816 Anand Vihar-Puri Nandankanan Express from Anand Vihar on 18.06.2022

06. 18420 Jay Nagar-Puri Express from Jay Nagar on 18.06.2022 07. 17239 Guntur-Visakhapatnam Express from Guntur on 19.06.2022

08. 17267 Kakinada Port-Visakhapatnam Express from Kakinada Port on 18.06.2022 09. 22806 Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar Super Fast Express via Sambalpur City from Anand Vihar on 20.06.2022.

Cancellation of Trains across ECoR 01. 12253 Yesvantpur-Bhagalpur Express from Yesvantpur on 18.06.2022

02. 22643 Ernakulam-Patna Express from Ernakulam on 20.06.2022 03. 18045 Shalimar-Secunderabad Express from Shalimar o 19.06.2022

PARTIAL CANCELLATION OF ECoR ORIGINATING TRAINS: 01. 17220 Visakhapatnam- Machelipatnam Express from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022 will originate from Anakapalli instead of Visakhapatnam and will remain cancelled from Visakhapatnam to Anakapalli.

02. 17268 Visakhapatnam- Kakinada Port Express from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022 will originate from Anakapalli instead of Visakhapatnam and will remain cancelled from Visakhapatnam to Anakapalli 03. 22707 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Double Decker Express from Visakhapatnam on 18.06.2022 will originate from Anakapalli instead of Visakhapatnam and will remain cancelled from Visakhapatnam to Anakapalli.

PARTIAL CANCELLATION OF ECoR BOUND TRAINS: 01. 12728 Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam Godavari Express from Hyderabad on 17.06.2022 will end its journey at Duvvada instead of Visakhapatnam.

02. 18517 Korba-Visakhapatnam Express from Korba on 17.06.2022 ill run up to Kottavalasa and will remain cancelled from Kottavalasa to Visakhapatnam. 03. 12862 Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam Express from Kacheguda on 17.06.2022 will end its journey at Duvvada.

04. 12740 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Garib Rath Express from Secunderabad on 17.06.2022 will run up to Duvvada. 05. 22873 Digha-Visakhapatnam Express from Digha on 17.06.2022 will run up to Kottavalasa and will remain cancelled from Kottavalasa to Visakhapatnam.

06. 17219 Machelipatnam-Visakhapatnam Express from Machelipatnam on 17.06.2022 will run up to Anakapalli and will remain cancelled from Anakapalli to Visakhapatnam. 07. 17267 Kakinada Port-Visakhapatnam Express from Kakinada Port on 17.06.2022 will run up to Anakapalli and will remain cancelled from Anakapalli to Visakhapatnam.

08. 22708 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Double Decker Express from Tirupati on 17.06.2022 will run up to Anakapalli and will remain cancelled from Anakapalli to Visakhapatnam. 09. 18520 LTT-Visakhapatnam Express from LTT on 17.06.2022 will end its journey at Duvvada instead of Visakhapatnam.

10. 17487 Cuddapah-Visakhapatnam Tirumala Express from Cuddapah on 17.06.2022 will end its journey at Duvvada instead of Visakhapatnam. TRAINS TO AVOID at VISAKHAPATNAM AND RUN VIA SIMHACHALAM NORTH AND DUVVADA.

01. 22807 Santragachhi-Chennai AC Super Fast Express from Santragachhi on 17.06.2022. 02. 12840 Chennai-Howrah Mail from Chennai on 17.06.2022.

03. 13351 Dhanbad-Alleppey Express from Dhanbad on 17.06.2022. 04. 18048 Vasco-da-gama-Howrah Amaravati Express from Vasco-da-gama on 17.06.2022.

05. 12889 Tata-Yesvantpur Express from Tata on 17.06.2022. 06. 17243 Guntur-Rayagada Express from Guntur on 17.06.2022.

07. 12664 Tiruchchirapalli-Howrah Express from Tiruchchirapalli on 17.06.2022. 08. 18464 Bangalore-Bhubaneswar Prashanti Express from Bangalore on 17.06.2022. (ANI)

