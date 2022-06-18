Odisha CM holds review meeting of Jagannath Yatra preparation

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the preparation meeting of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri on Saturday and sought everyone's cooperation for smooth and peaceful conduct of the festival. The Yatra celebrates the annual journey of Lord Jagannath and his two siblings from the 12th-century Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple their aunt's home, some 2.5 kilometres away.

This year, the yatra will be started on July 1. Speaking in the meeting through video conferencing, Patnaik expressed happiness over the decision to hold the Rath Yatra in presence of the devotees, after a gap of two years.

Earlier, the festival took place without the devotees in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Chief Minister also advised the officials concerned for making all sorts of arrangements in advance so that each devotee in the Rath Yatra could win a great experience.

He, later, thanked the servitor for their help in organizing the Rath Yatra during the COVID-19 Pandemic and for pulling the Chariot to the Gundicha Temple. (ANI)

