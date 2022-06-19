Fireman in Indore gives free training to poor students for police, army recruitment

A fire brigade constable from Indore provides free physical training to students from economically weaker sections preparing for police and army recruitment examinations. Om Prakash Jaiswal, serving as a fireman in Indore Fire Brigade has trained thousands of students in the last 10 years who are now serving in police and the Indian Army.

Jaiswal has also been a national-level marathon runner and won a gold medal in 42-kilometre race. His residence is dotted with medals and trophies. He was transferred to the Fire Brigade as a constable from the State Armed Forces (SAF).

Speaking to ANI, Jaiswal said, "There are many such poor children who are not able to afford the fees of police or army training academy. So I started the work of providing free training to such students. These children have a great passion to serve for the country but due to financial constraints, they could not take training. They just need the right guidance. Otherwise, they may take the wrong path due to depression." "I decided that by giving free training to these children, I will help them in building an excellent nation. I started giving training in 2012 and till now more than 8,000 students are serving the country in the army and police."

He said the Sports and Youth Welfare Department of the Madhya Pradesh Government has now entrusted him with the responsibility of training these children. "Right now I have 600 students taking physical fitness training out of which 300 are girls and 300 are boys. They are being taught long jump, shot throw, running, pulling etc," he said.

Nisha Chauhan, who is taking training from Om Prakash Jaiswal said two in her family had taken training from Jaiswal and joined police. "Our financial condition is not good. I am preparing for police constable job and come here for free training. In our family, two people had joined the police after taking training from Om Prakash sir," Chauhan told ANI.

Shivkumar Yadav, a resident of Khandwa, is preparing for police recruitment. Yadav is the son of a farmer. "My financial condition is not good. I am living in a relative's place in Indore and taking free training from Om Prakash sir. Here, kits are also given free of cost. Apart from this, Om Prakash sir helps in reducing the fees of the students who are unable to pay for the coaching class. He also makes arrangements for food and drink for the poor students," said Shivkumar.

Another aspirant Shalini Yadav who is preparing for Sub Inspector said her brother is working in police and has taken training from Jaiswal. "I have also come here for training like my brother. Here training is provided for running, shot throw and long jump," Shalini told ANI.

Amit Gurjar, an aspirant has come from Harda to Indore and is preparing for Sub Inspector. "I could not afford the academy fees. I got to know from friends that Om Prakash sir gives free training in physical fitness, so I have come here for training," said Gurjar. (ANI)

