Qantas international fares covering high oil prices, domestic capacity may need cuts - CEO
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 19-06-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 15:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Qantas Airways is managing to cover the impact of higher oil prices on international tickets through increased fares but domestic capacity may need to be cut to absorb the fuel price impact, its chief executive said on Sunday.
