Body found from JNU campus over two weeks, yet to be identified

The dead body of a man that was found hanging from a tree in the forest area of the Jawaharlal Nehru University on June 3 has not been identified yet. According to the police, they are trying to identify the dead body from the last 15 days but till now success has not been achieved, according to the police.

To identify the dead body, the missing report of all the police stations of the entire South West district has been searched, but the missing report of that person has not been registered anywhere, apart from this, the police of South West district is also in touch with the rest of the districts. Apart from this, no family has contacted the police about their family member not returning from the JNU campus. The body is in a very mutilated condition, with the entire face disfigured. This is a major reason why difficulties are being faced in identifying the dead body.

The police found the body of an unidentified person hanging from a tree in a very rotten condition in the forest of Jawaharlal Nehru University. As per the officials, a PCR call was received at around 6.30 pm on June 3. On reaching the spot they found a dead body hanging from a tree in a very mutilated condition in the forest area. They took the body into possession and sent it for post-mortem, the person was found to have died due to hanging in the post-mortem, according to the police on Friday (June 3).

The age of the deceased seems to be between 40-45 years, the man hanged himself with a red-coloured nylon rope, police added. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

