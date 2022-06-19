Left Menu

Ensure enough supply of fuel to Chhattisgarh to end problems faced by people: Baghel writes to Centre

The chief minister said he has requested Union minister Puri to ensure regular supply of fuels to depots of HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and Bharat Petroleum in the state so that common people and farmers do not face problems.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 19-06-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 16:59 IST
Ensure enough supply of fuel to Chhattisgarh to end problems faced by people: Baghel writes to Centre
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said he has written a letter to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, requesting him to ensure a regular supply of petrol and diesel to the state, saying the fuel ''shortage'' was causing problems to common people and affecting the agriculture activities.

''Since the last couple of months, there has been a shortage in supply of petrol and diesel to the state, as a result of which several petrol pumps have been running dry. In a letter to the Union minister, I have urged him to address the issue and ensure sufficient supply of fuel to the state,'' Baghel told reporters at the Swami Vivekananda Airport here.

According to the Chhattisgarh Petroleum Dealers Welfare Association, the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has 750 retail outlets in the state, which are forced to stop the sale due to the irregular supply of fuel, he said. ''Further review of the issue revealed that earlier, petroleum depots used to have a buffer stock for 4-5 days, but now it has a buffer stock for only one day. Chhattisgarh is an agrarian state and with the onset of monsoon, farming activities start here. But due to the unavailability of diesel in sufficient quantity, farmers are facing trouble to carry out work through tractors,'' he added.

Due to the shortage of fuel, even necessary services like ambulances are getting affected, Baghel said. The chief minister said he has requested Union minister Puri to ensure a regular supply of fuels to depots of HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, and Bharat Petroleum in the state so that common people and farmers do not face problems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

