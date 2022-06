BRIEF-Saudi Aramco, Cognite Join Forces In New Data Venture

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO: * ARAMCO, COGNITE LAUNCH CNTXT, A JOINT VENTURE BASED IN THE KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA

* CNTXT AIMS TO SUPPORT THE KINGDOM'S INDUSTRIAL DIGITALIZATION, AND THE WIDER MENA REGION * CNTXT WILL PROVIDE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SERVICES ENABLED BY ADVANCED CLOUD SOLUTIONS AND LEADING INDUSTRIAL SOFTWARE Further company coverage:

