Mexican president hails election victory of Colombia's Petro

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador congratulated leftist Gustavo Petro on his victory in Colombia's presidential election on Sunday, calling the former guerrilla's win historic.

"The triumph of Gustavo Petro is historic," Lopez Obrador wrote in a Twitter post. "The conservatives of Colombia have always been tenacious and tough."

