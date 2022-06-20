Left Menu

Mexican president hails election victory of Colombia's Petro

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 20-06-2022 04:33 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 04:33 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador congratulated leftist Gustavo Petro on his victory in Colombia's presidential election on Sunday, calling the former guerrilla's win historic.

"The triumph of Gustavo Petro is historic," Lopez Obrador wrote in a Twitter post. "The conservatives of Colombia have always been tenacious and tough."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

