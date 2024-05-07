Russia, Ukraine trade allegations of chemical weapons use at global watchdog
Russia and Ukraine have accused each other at the global chemical weapons watchdog in The Hague of using banned toxins on the battlefield, the organisation said on Tuesday.
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said that the accusations were "insufficiently substantiated" but added that "the situation remains volatile and extremely concerning regarding the possible re-emergence of use of toxic chemicals as weapons."
