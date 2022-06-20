Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20

- Britain's energy regulator has promised to crack down on electricity and gas suppliers setting households' direct debits too high, after the government complained some companies were raising monthly payments "beyond what is required." - DMFCO, a Dutch asset manager, is in talks with the Financial Conduct Authority for regulatory clearance to make and manage housing loans in the UK.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- British ministers urged to hold last-ditch talks to avert mass rail strike https://on.ft.com/3HEYdLq - UK outlines plans to tighten 'buy now pay later' rules https://on.ft.com/3xwUNFy

- Ofgem vows to stop UK suppliers using customers 'like interest-free credit card' https://on.ft.com/3xHOzTH - Dutch asset manager seeks to sell home loans to wary UK pension funds https://on.ft.com/3xAPm8R

Overview - Union leaders in Britain have warned that the biggest rail strike in a generation will continue until their members' pay demands are met by the government.

- The British government has announced plans to strengthen rules on buy now, pay later services, improving protection for users of the short-term credit. - Britain's energy regulator has promised to crack down on electricity and gas suppliers setting households' direct debits too high, after the government complained some companies were raising monthly payments "beyond what is required."

- DMFCO, a Dutch asset manager, is in talks with the Financial Conduct Authority for regulatory clearance to make and manage housing loans in the UK. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

