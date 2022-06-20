Left Menu

Tourists stranded mid-air after technical glitch hits cable cars in Himachal's Parwanoo

Seven tourists got stranded mid-air at Timber Trail Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh's Solan valley on Monday after their cable car developed a technical glitch.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Seven tourists got stranded mid-air at Timber Trail Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh's Solan valley on Monday after their cable car developed a technical glitch. "6-7 tourists stranded in Parwanoo Timber Trail (cable-car) due to some technical problem. Another cable car trolly deployed to rescue them. The technical team of the Timber Trail operator deployed and police team are monitoring the situation," said Virender Sharma, Superintendent of Police.

Further information into the case is underway. In April, some cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple on Sunday. (ANI)

