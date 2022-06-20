Dutch energy minister to update on gas market, may lift coal caps

The Dutch energy minister on Monday called a press conference to discuss the country's gas supplies, shortly after warning that measures might be needed to conserve gas that would lead to more carbon dioxide emissions - likely by producing energy by coal.

Rob Jetten was to speak in The Hague. The Netherlands has a 35% cap on production at its coal-fired plants that some experts say should be lifted in order to conserve gas as Russia has cut exports to Europe.

Germany's economy ministry announced a similar move to lift caps on coal energy production on Sunday.