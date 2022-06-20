Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel addresses diamond jubilee celebrations of LD College Engineering
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday attended the 75th-anniversary celebrations of LD College of Engineering, Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday attended the 75th-anniversary celebrations of LD College of Engineering, Ahmedabad. The event 'Samarpan' saw the participation of college students, faculty, staff and alumni of the institute. The event will continue for two more days.
Addressing the event, Patel said that he was proud of the students and recalled memories of his college days. "The graph of LD College so far makes us feel proud," said Patel.
The chief minister said Gujarat has made rapid strides in education under the guidance of PM Modi. "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi, Gujarat has made great strides in the field of education and the foundation of education has also become very strong," he said.
LD College of Engineering is one of the oldest institutes in Gujarat. The engineering college is marking its diamond jubilee celebrations. (ANI)
