Saudi Arabia intends to lead investments worth $30 bln in Egypt - joint communique
Saudi Arabia intends to lead investments worth $30 billion in Egypt, said a joint Saudi-Egyptian communique issued on Tuesday at the end of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Cairo.
Earlier, Egypt and Saudi Arabia signed 14 agreements valued at $7.7 billion.
