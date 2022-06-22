LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula presents his plans

The latest in Latin American politics today:

Brazil's presidential frontrunner proposes big changes SAO PAULO - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the frontrunner in the October presidential election, on Tuesday presented an official government program that features a cap on government spending, taming inflation and dramatically reining in deforestation as key priorities if elected.

Lula indicated in the document that if elected he would support tax reform with "the poor paying less and the rich paying more" and would scrap Brazil's government spending ceiling while revising the current fiscal framework. On the inflation front, Lula criticized interest rate hikes and said his government would use central bank exchange rate policy to combat inflation. He reiterated that he is "strongly" against the full privatization of power firm Eletrobras, as well as any plans to privatize oil firm Petrobras.

Ecuador's military vows to stop protests from damaging democracy QUITO - Ecuador's armed forces on Tuesday said they would not allow ongoing protests against President Guillermo Lasso's economic policies to damage the country's democracy, as road blockades continued ahead of more planned demonstrations.

Thousands of indigenous protesters marched through Quito on Monday to demand 10 concessions from Lasso, including a fuel price cut, preventing further expansion of Ecuador's oil and mining industry, more time for farms to pay debt and budget increases for health and education. Gustavo Petro says he had 'very friendly' call with Biden

BOGOTA - Colombian President-elect Gustavo Petro said on Tuesday he had a "very friendly" telephone call with U.S. President Joe Biden. Petro, a former M-19 guerrilla who has been roundly critical of the U.S.-led war on drugs, was elected on Sunday on promises to tackle deep inequality and climate change and to seek peace with remaining leftist rebels.

"On the road to a more intense and normal diplomatic relationship I have just held a very friendly conversation with U.S. President Biden," Petro said on Twitter. "In his words, a 'more equitable' relationship for the benefit of both peoples." The White House said Biden underscored that he looks forward to working with Petro on issues of climate change, health, and implementing Colombia's 2016 peace accord.

Colombian peso, market down on leftist Petro's win BOGOTA - Colombia's peso currency, its stock index and shares in state-run oil company Ecopetrol were all down in the first minutes of trading on Tuesday after Petro's victory.

Petro has promised to tackle deep inequality with pension redistributions, free university education and other social programs. Brazil's Guedes says Bolsonaro committed to OECD accession

BRASILIA - Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday that Brazil's accession to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) may "take some time," but stressed that Jair Bolsonaro's government is committed to the task. Speaking at an event about the relationship between the country and the OECD, he highlighted that it is important for the organization that Brazil becomes an effective member because "it is a great democracy ... that preserves the environment."

Brazil's Senate head opposes congressional investigation into Petrobras RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil's Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco said on Tuesday he is against a congressional investigation into state-run oil company Petrobras, after Lower House Speaker Arthur Lira announced he was considering opening such a probe.

"I don't favor an investigation into Petrobras at a moment like this. There are more useful initiatives to resolve the issue with fuel prices," Pacheco said as the country grapples with elevated energy prices. (Compiled by Steven Grattan and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Deepa Babington)

