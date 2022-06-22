Left Menu

After fractious debate, EU Parliament votes to back "biggest ever" carbon market overhaul

The proposals would cut emissions faster under the European Union's carbon market, the centrepiece of a package of laws to reduce the EU's net greenhouse gas output by 55% by 2030, from 1990 levels. The compromise was struck after lawmakers rejected the entire carbon market law in a divisive first vote this month, when lawmakers split over how quickly to end free permits against a backdrop of soaring energy costs and inflation.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 19:41 IST
After fractious debate, EU Parliament votes to back "biggest ever" carbon market overhaul
A few variations have been developed that can work with the low concentrations found in air, but the new method is significantly less energy-intensive and expensive. Image Credit: ANI

The European Parliament backed reforms to the EU carbon market on Wednesday, allaying fears of a delay to Europe's climate change policies after lawmakers had rejected the proposals in a first vote this month. The proposals would cut emissions faster under the European Union's carbon market, the centerpiece of a package of laws to reduce the EU's net greenhouse gas output by 55% by 2030, from 1990 levels.

The compromise was struck after lawmakers rejected the entire carbon market law in a divisive first vote this month when lawmakers split over how quickly to end free permits against a backdrop of soaring energy costs and inflation. This time, a majority of lawmakers backed a proposal to phase out free CO2 permits for industries by 2032 and replace them with a carbon levy on imported steel, cement, and other products, designed to put European and foreign firms on a level footing.

"Finally we got it. We adopted with a huge majority the biggest climate law ever," said Peter Liese, Parliament's lead lawmaker on the carbon market. The industry had lobbied to keep their free permits, which allow them to emit some CO2 for free - system critics say has removed the incentive to reduce industrial pollution.

Europe's carbon market, or "emissions trading system" (ETS), forces power plants and factories to buy CO2 permits when they pollute and caps the number of permits available to buy. Lawmakers voted for the cap on CO2 permits in the market to fall by 4.4% from 2024, 4.5% in 2026, and 4.6% by 2029, while an extra 70 million permits will be removed in 2024 and 50 million in 2026, to drive faster CO2 cuts.

However, the Parliament scaled back a planned EU carbon market for buildings and transport, which some countries fear could hike fuel bills. They said the new scheme should apply to the commercial sector from 2025 and exclude households, a move Brussels has warned could risk Europe missing its climate goals. The EU assembly strengthened other parts of the proposal, supporting an expansion of the carbon market to cover 100% of emissions from international shipping trips to and from the EU from 2027, versus the 50% Brussels had proposed.

Amendments to restrict financial investors' access to the carbon market also passed, despite warnings from banks that doing so would slash its liquidity. The vote confirms Parliament's position for negotiations with EU countries on the final laws. EU countries plan to agree on their own position next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022